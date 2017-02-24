News

Mariah Carey Has a Few Words About Nick Cannon's New Baby Golden

Mariah Carey on Nick Cannon's Baby Golden

By now you may have heard the good news about the birth of Nick’s 3rd child Golden Sagon Cannon but what you didn’t hear is what Mariah had to say about her baby daddy’s new baby.

Nick and Brittany Bell welcomed son Golden to the world on 2/21/17 when Nick insta’d this pic and caption, ”Weeping may endure for a night, but Joy cometh in the morning! No matter how hard the world may hit you, God always reminds us of our purpose! #TrueHappiness Welcome to Earth Son! Golden "Sagon" Cannon 2/21/17 #Awakened.”

Now a source has said that "Mariah has been aware of the baby for a while now and she congratulated him. They are on fine terms and continue to be good parents for their children. Nick told both of his other kids, Moroccan and Monroe about the baby and that they will have a new sibling.”

