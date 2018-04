Lea Murg's birthday party gets turned upside down when a woman with an uncanny resemblance says hello. It's then that Lea realizes she's no one other than her long-lost daughter Natalie Rodgers, whom she gave up for adoption 20 years ago! Can you imagine a more heartwarming birthday surprise? Even though Natalie and her new family live across the country in Florida, they brave an eleven-hour drive to celebrate Lea's special day.