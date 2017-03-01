News

Fans have Mixed Reviews on Penelope Disick's Lip Ring

The Kardashian's have never met a fashion trend they wouldn’t try - and that includes the smallest members of the family - the kids! But Penelope Disick’s latest look is gathering mixed reviews.

Mainly because some fans think this 4 year old is a little too young to be sporting a lip ring. What do you think?

Kourtney Kardashian posted this photo onto her Instagram account last night, clearly excited by all the Oscar buzz in Hollywood. Our Oscar Sunday, she wrote. Yes, that’s a lip ring, thanks Kim Kardashian. Penelope’s aunt has actually been spotted several times wearing the lip jewelry trend and she clearly wanted her niece to join in.

But fans pointed out one glaring problem with the fashion trend - Penelope is just 4 years old.

The comments came pouring into Kourtney’s Instagram page, many of them criticizing her parenting choice. She’s too young for a lip ring, shaking my head, one commenter said. Another wrote, Wow, lip ring? Too young, but not my kid. And another said: Did you actually get her a lip ring? How is everyone else so chill about this.

Like we said, even the smallest little Kardashians are no stranger trying fashion trends - even the controversial ones.

Twitter lit up with angry responses when Penlope copied her aunt Khloe kardashian’s style wearing two long braids. While they were cute, fans criticized her mother’s choice to let her wear hair extensions. And Kim is also no stranger to parenting critics. Some fans were outraged when Kylie Jenner put black lip stick on 3 year old North West last year - even though the child had requested it. Kim came under fire again when she revealed North helps design all her own clothes.

So yea, these Kardashian's are no stranger to controversy either. But honestly, most people were completely fine with Penelope’s lip ring.

One commenter wrote: Cute! Dressing up is every little girl’s dream. Another pointed out that Courtney probably didn’t pierce her daughter’s lip. Cute ring, I’m sure it’s a lip on but looks cute for the looks!

Ok, what do you think? Cute, or is Penelope a little young for this fashion trend. You let me know in the comment section down below

And for more

