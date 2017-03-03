'We're Fox 5!' News Station Airs Super Bowl Commercial

In Springfield, Missouri there is a news station that is fun, lively and proud of what they do. The problem is they don't get a lot of recognition in their hometown and they wanted to make a statement... "WE'RE FOX 5!" Instead of airing their commercial inventory at the Super Bowl halftime break, Fox 5 KRBK created this hilariously clever commercial showcasing who they are. We love it! It's an exciting display of personality and a stormtrooper even makes an appearance. You might recognize spokesperson Jeff Houghton because he was in the viral video Instagram Husband.