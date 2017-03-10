David Muir, Lester Holt and Scott Pelley on Covering News in the Trump Era

David Muir, Lester Holt, and Scott Pelley, who cover this week’s issue of Variety, put competition aside to assess the evening news in the era of Donald Trump. The anchors explain how they’re rising to the challenge of the Trump era.

Holt discussed broadcasting to a divided America.

“What I’ve seen in the last few weeks now is everyone is like, ‘You know what, this is an amazing time to do what we do — to be journalists, to stand up and ask tough questions, take the hits as they come, but really fulfill our role, which is to hold people in power accountable,” Holt said.