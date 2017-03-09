“This is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous” director Barbara Kopple and subject Gigi Lazzarato stopped by the Variety Studio presented by Orville Redenbacher’s at the Sundance Film Festival to talk about their new documentary.

Lazzarato, a transgender woman who has shared her journey on YouTube, said that the documentary was an exercise in control. “I’m a control freak,” she said. “I just wanted to take control because that’s what I’m used to.”

But Kopple said that the product is one that makes a statement. “It’s about hope, it’s about friendship, it’s about love — It’s about all the wonderful ingredients that our president is not doing,” she said. “He’s trying to teach people to hate. And this documentary takes it a long way from there.”