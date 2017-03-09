News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

Common: Sundance Drama &lsquo;Burning Sands&rsquo; Explores &lsquo;What It Takes to Be a Man&rsquo;

Why did Common want to be involved with Sundance drama “Burning Sands”? “I want to be a part of dope stuff.”

Common, who wrote a song for “Burning Sands,” joined writer/director Gerard McMurray and stars Trevor Jackson and Alfre Woodard at the Variety Studio presented by Orville Redenbacher’s at the Sundance Film Festival to talk about the movie.

“I really was moved by the story and I felt like I love seeing stories that are untold, meaning, like, these are young black men and you get to see different sides of what these black men are, and how strong the women have been play a part in that,” he said.

“But also, just the brotherhood and really actually just what it takes to be a man and some of the things we kind of go through thinking what manhood is,” he went on. “I liked all that exploration and I thought they did it such a pure and honest way.”

Latest

EVERY Selena Gomez Reference In The Weeknd's "Call Out My Name" Music Video
3:04

EVERY Selena Gomez Reference In The Weeknd's "Call Out My Name" Music Video
5 RED FLAGS Khloe Kardashian Missed During Tristan Thompson Relationship
3:50

5 RED FLAGS Khloe Kardashian Missed During Tristan Thompson Relationship
Manu Feildel takes aim at team removed from MKR
0:20

Manu Feildel takes aim at team removed from MKR
Meghan Markle movie set for re-release is full of royal puns
1:24

Meghan Markle movie set for re-release is full of royal puns
Instagrammer's epic response to online troll comments
0:28

Instagrammer's epic response to online troll comments
Julie Goodwin wins MasterChef Australia
0:46

Julie Goodwin wins MasterChef Australia
Oklahoma fires fill sky with smoke as governor declares emergency
1:07

Oklahoma fires fill sky with smoke as governor declares emergency
Tristan Thompson Cheats on Khloe Kardashian w/ MULTIPLE Women - Cardi B PREGNANT
11:38

Tristan Thompson Cheats on Khloe Kardashian w/ MULTIPLE Women - Cardi B PREGNANT

featured

Eerie footage shows 'ghost of Admiral Nelson’s wife'
0:18

Eerie footage shows 'ghost of Admiral Nelson’s wife'
Baby suffers 100 seizures a day
1:50

Baby suffers 100 seizures a day
Three-year-old Ed Sheeran super-fan has already built up a cash pile by busking
1:22

Three-year-old Ed Sheeran super-fan has already built up a cash pile by busking
Naked yoga instructor teaches positive body message
2:04

Naked yoga instructor teaches positive body message
'Sexist ghost' growls at woman
1:37

'Sexist ghost' growls at woman
The Internet can't get enough of the video of Trump's hair
0:57

The Internet can't get enough of the video of Trump's hair
Thousands of birds mysteriously gather at busy intersection
1:01

Thousands of birds mysteriously gather at busy intersection
Kylie Jenner announces birth of baby girl
2:31

Kylie Jenner announces birth of baby girl