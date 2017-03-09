Why did Common want to be involved with Sundance drama “Burning Sands”? “I want to be a part of dope stuff.”

Common, who wrote a song for “Burning Sands,” joined writer/director Gerard McMurray and stars Trevor Jackson and Alfre Woodard at the Variety Studio presented by Orville Redenbacher’s at the Sundance Film Festival to talk about the movie.

“I really was moved by the story and I felt like I love seeing stories that are untold, meaning, like, these are young black men and you get to see different sides of what these black men are, and how strong the women have been play a part in that,” he said.

“But also, just the brotherhood and really actually just what it takes to be a man and some of the things we kind of go through thinking what manhood is,” he went on. “I liked all that exploration and I thought they did it such a pure and honest way.”