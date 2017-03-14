اراب جوت تالنت حسين دريد حسوني من العراق | Kid Dancer On Arab's Got Talent 2017 Husein

Duraid Hassouni Hussein from Iraq dances his way to the semi final! اراب جوت تالنت حسين دريد حسوني من العراق Got Talent Global brings together the very best in worldwide talent, creating a central hub for fans of the show to keep up to date with the other sensational performances from around the world. Watch more Arab's Got Talent: Watch the original, full length clip: Subscribe to Got Talent Global: http://www.youtube.com/user/gottalentglobal Watch more Got Talent Global videos: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w-z5mbZ-yCI&list=PLF-BDTAHX0p5xf2caJw3l9oPmuHI0PJRA Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/gottalentglobal Twitter: https://twitter.com/gottalentglobal