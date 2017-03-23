Masked Strangers Turn Billboards Into Tents For The Homeless

A project by the name of "A House In Oakland" is spreading controversy with the way they are helping the homeless community in Oakland, California. Anonymous strangers are tearing down billboard tarps and constructing tents out of them for those living on the streets, in an effort to give them a sturdier shelter. Artists, graffiti writers, activists, and filmmakers are making a difference in the lives of the less fortunate one tent at a time. The latest video by Indecline demonstrates their process. If you feel compelled to donate to their cause, email ahouseinoakland@gmail.com for more information.