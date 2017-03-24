'Angel In A Hard Hat' Sings Impromptu Opera

For months, Aussie construction sites like this have been Davi Oliveira's only stage. Although friends couldn't believe their ears when their Brazilian buddy-turned-opera prodigy first started belting out some of Luciano Pavarotti's most well-known songs, Davi's booming voice has recently earned him viral fame. That said, you'll be happy to hear that the Brazilian singer is actually quitting construction to pursue a music education and career! It's safe to say we're all rooting for #TeamDavi.