Customer Accuses Rental Truck Company Of Cheating Him On Gas

After customer Adam Falzon returns a rental truck back to Thrifty Australia, the company says he didn't put gas in it. He shows them the gas receipt to prove it. Here's what happens when he claims he filled the tank. Statement on behalf of Thrifty Australia: "Earlier this week Thrifty became aware of an incident involving a staff member at a Thrifty franchise in Melbourne and a customer. As an organisation we were appalled at what occurred on the video, which is contrary to Thrifty’s commitment to our customers. Both the customer and store management were contacted earlier this week and the issue has been resolved. The customer has received our apologies and a full refund for the inconvenience caused. The staff involved have been counselled and will receive further customer service training."

