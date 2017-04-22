Kendall Jenner Gets Political Again After Pepsi Ad Flop with New T-Shirt

All the backlash from Kendall Jenner's now infamous Pepsi ad, as well as the statements she made prior to the commercial, all seemed to have taught Kendall to choose her words wisely. Jenner stepped out in a $710 t-shirt that read 'We should all be feminists," and some fans think that was a cryptic response to the controversy. But the only thing that might be more outrageous than the commercial is the fact that this shirt cost over $700!