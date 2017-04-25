You thought two-hour delivery was cool, how about a package delivery from a Blackhawk military utility helicopter? Kyle Toth knows all the right people because his buddy is not only a woodworker but he flies helicopters for the military. With permission from the commander, the pilot was able to make a box drop at Kyle's shop. Technology and creativity give way to some incredible experiments. Giaco Whatever takes a drone, straps a razor blade to it, and slices fruit and veggies at incredible speeds. At up to 70-miles-per-hour, this fruit is cut in a blink of an eye. Doesn't it remind you of the game Fruit Ninja?