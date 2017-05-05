The Crocodile Queen: BEAST BUDDIES

A REPTILE obsessed mum is proving that crocodiles are a woman’s best friend. Savannah Boan works at Gatorland in Florida, home to approximately 2500 alligators and crocodiles of all shapes and sizes. She has only worked at the park for seven months, but it has been a lifelong dream to work with reptiles. And her special connection with the reptiles has already earned her the unique role of Crocodilian Enrichment Coordinator. Videographer / director: Francisco Hidalgo Producer: Shannon Lane, Ruby Coote Editor: Sonia Estal