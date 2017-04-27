Justin Bieber Accused of Committing HATE CRIME Against Jews

Just after Justin Bieber vowed to turn over a new leaf in his life, his past comes back to haunt him. If you remember, the singer got into trouble for throwing raw eggs at his former neighbors. Now, the neighbors are claiming that Justin’s bodyguard threatened them and used anti-Semitic terms, essentially making egg gate a hate crime. They say the guard quote threatened a man with body harm while calling him "little jew boy." Justin’s lawyers have responded saying the allegation is quote preposterous - even more so since the couple admitted the body guard made the remarks and not the pop star.