More TERRIFYING Details on 'Bachelor' Star Chris Soules' Fatal Car Accident

Things are spiraling out of control for former Bachelor contestant Chris Soules! More information from his hit and run are coming out and it’s NOT good! It’s well known from Chris’ Twitter and Instagram that he loves to take photos of the Iowa sunsets on his dirt-road drives, so it’s a bit alarming that right after the crash he deleted his Twitter and Instagram… possibly his way of hiding evidence that he was playing on his phone at the time of the crash.

TMZ reports that if it’s determined he was using his phone at the time of the crash, a vehicular manslaughter charge is definitely on the table. And that means some time behind bars… and by some time we mean a couple to many years!