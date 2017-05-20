Harry Styles Rides Again in NEW Carpool Karaoke

Harry Styles shows off his acting chops and makes us fall in love with him again and again in a new Carpool Karaoke. I really didn’t think I could fall in love with this guy more, but I was laughing and crying along with them both watching the 13 min video… and seriously only Carpool Karaoke can keep people’s attention these days for that long!

We even got to see Harry’s acting skills when James put him on the spot to act out some famous Romantic Comedy scenes. Did you enjoy this fun side of Harry?