Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Moving into $20 MILLION Mansion Together!?

The Weeknd has been hard at work lately on his world tour and possibly working on new music with his girlfriend, Selena Gomez, that is still hearsay, but it is a possibility… but yes, the Weeknd has been working his tail off to make millions of fans smile and millions of dollars for himself! It seems his hard work and beautiful vocals have paid off because Abel just spent around $20 million on a new luxurious home! It’s a 9 bedroom, 11 bathroom home.