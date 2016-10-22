Kimberly Elise reveals her character in Almost Christmas! | Family Feud

Watch the stars and filmmakers of Universal Pictures' Almost Christmas go face-to-face on Family Feud on October 25th!! Kimberly Elise discusses her character in Almost Christmas... Almost Christmas In Theaters November 11 http://www.almostchristmasmovie.com A new comedy from writer/director David E. Talbert (Baggage Claim) and producer Will Packer (Ride Along, Think Like a Man series, This Christmas), Almost Christmas tells the festive story of a beloved patriarch who asks his family for one gift this holiday season: to get along. If they can honor that wish and spend five days under the same roof without killing one another, it will be a Christmas miracle. The all-star cast of Almost Christmas is led by Kimberly Elise, Danny Glover, John Michael Higgins, Romany Malco, Mo’Nique, JB Smoove, Gabrielle Union, Omar Epps, Nicole Ari Parker, Jessie T. Usher and DC Young Fly. SUBSCRIBE: http://bit.ly/FamilyFeudSub PLAY FAMILY FEUD LIVE: Android: http://ludia.gg/FFLAndroid iOS: http ...