News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

Kimberly Elise reveals her character in Almost Christmas! | Family Feud

Watch the stars and filmmakers of Universal Pictures' Almost Christmas go face-to-face on Family Feud on October 25th!! Kimberly Elise discusses her character in Almost Christmas... Almost Christmas In Theaters November 11 http://www.almostchristmasmovie.com A new comedy from writer/director David E. Talbert (Baggage Claim) and producer Will Packer (Ride Along, Think Like a Man series, This Christmas), Almost Christmas tells the festive story of a beloved patriarch who asks his family for one gift this holiday season: to get along. If they can honor that wish and spend five days under the same roof without killing one another, it will be a Christmas miracle. The all-star cast of Almost Christmas is led by Kimberly Elise, Danny Glover, John Michael Higgins, Romany Malco, Mo’Nique, JB Smoove, Gabrielle Union, Omar Epps, Nicole Ari Parker, Jessie T. Usher and DC Young Fly. SUBSCRIBE: http://bit.ly/FamilyFeudSub PLAY FAMILY FEUD LIVE: Android: http://ludia.gg/FFLAndroid iOS: http ...

Latest

Grenfell firefighters run London Marathon in full kit
0:40

Grenfell firefighters run London Marathon in full kit
Students panic when powerful winds strike southern China
0:44

Students panic when powerful winds strike southern China
The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, has gone into labour
0:51

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, has gone into labour
All the times Meghan has broken royal protocol
2:24

All the times Meghan has broken royal protocol
Drone footage shows ice breakup in Maine's Aroostook river
1:34

Drone footage shows ice breakup in Maine's Aroostook river
Ed Sheeran and Missy Higgins perform 'Perfect' at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane.
1:56

Ed Sheeran and Missy Higgins perform 'Perfect' at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane.
MKR's Suong hospitalised
1:50

MKR's Suong hospitalised
Spring Has Sprung With Adorable Goat Kids
2:03

Spring Has Sprung With Adorable Goat Kids

featured

Eerie footage shows 'ghost of Admiral Nelson’s wife'
0:18

Eerie footage shows 'ghost of Admiral Nelson’s wife'
Baby suffers 100 seizures a day
1:50

Baby suffers 100 seizures a day
Three-year-old Ed Sheeran super-fan has already built up a cash pile by busking
1:22

Three-year-old Ed Sheeran super-fan has already built up a cash pile by busking
Naked yoga instructor teaches positive body message
2:04

Naked yoga instructor teaches positive body message
'Sexist ghost' growls at woman
1:37

'Sexist ghost' growls at woman
The Internet can't get enough of the video of Trump's hair
0:57

The Internet can't get enough of the video of Trump's hair
Kylie Jenner announces birth of baby girl
2:31

Kylie Jenner announces birth of baby girl
TV host breaks royal protocol with Camilla
0:44

TV host breaks royal protocol with Camilla