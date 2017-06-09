Jimmy Slonina on America's Got Talent 2017 | Got Talent Global

Watch Jimmy Slonina on America's Got Talent 2017 as he gives a romantic performance with his doll. What did you think of his audition? Let us know in the comments below.. Got Talent Global brings together the very best in worldwide talent, creating a central hub for fans of the show to keep up to date with the other sensational performances from around the world. Watch more America's Got Talent: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ijK_H-19EA8&t=3s Watch the original, full length clip: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ldhkLiGoQE0 Subscribe to Got Talent Global: http://www.youtube.com/user/gottalentglobal Watch more Got Talent Global videos: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w-z5mbZ-yCI&list=PLF-BDTAHX0p5xf2caJw3l9oPmuHI0PJRA Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/gottalentglobal Twitter: https://twitter.com/gottalentglobal