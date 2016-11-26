News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

Art Attack! AMAZING Art Acts on Got Talent!

From naked painters to shadow artists, check out the BEST OF ART on Got Talent from around the world. Who's your favourite? Let us know in the comments below...

Got Talent Global brings together the very best in worldwide talent, creating a central hub for fans of the show to keep up to date with the other sensational performances from around the world.

Subscribe to Got Talent Global: http://www.youtube.com/user/gottalentglobal
Watch more Got Talent Global videos: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w-z5mbZ-yCI&list=PLF-BDTAHX0p5xf2caJw3l9oPmuHI0PJRA

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/gottalentglobal
Twitter: https://twitter.com/gottalentglobal

Latest

Brighton beachgoers soak up rays during UK heatwave
1:47

Brighton beachgoers soak up rays during UK heatwave
Evan Rachel Wood fought for equal 'Westworld' pay and won
1:11

Evan Rachel Wood fought for equal 'Westworld' pay and won
Office Worker Gets Through His Day With Hugs From a Special Corgi
0:36

Office Worker Gets Through His Day With Hugs From a Special Corgi
Cheerful Chicken Enjoys Swim at Saint George Island State Park
0:40

Cheerful Chicken Enjoys Swim at Saint George Island State Park
Every Chefs Worst Nightmare
1:38

Every Chefs Worst Nightmare
Teen takes Michael B. Jordan cut-out to prom, and 'Black Panther' star is impressed
0:59

Teen takes Michael B. Jordan cut-out to prom, and 'Black Panther' star is impressed
Horse riders and kite surfers out in the sun in Cornwall
1:02

Horse riders and kite surfers out in the sun in Cornwall
Hundreds evacuated as torrential rain triggers flooding in Hawaii
0:43

Hundreds evacuated as torrential rain triggers flooding in Hawaii

featured

Eerie footage shows 'ghost of Admiral Nelson’s wife'
0:18

Eerie footage shows 'ghost of Admiral Nelson’s wife'
Baby suffers 100 seizures a day
1:50

Baby suffers 100 seizures a day
Three-year-old Ed Sheeran super-fan has already built up a cash pile by busking
1:22

Three-year-old Ed Sheeran super-fan has already built up a cash pile by busking
Naked yoga instructor teaches positive body message
2:04

Naked yoga instructor teaches positive body message
'Sexist ghost' growls at woman
1:37

'Sexist ghost' growls at woman
The Internet can't get enough of the video of Trump's hair
0:57

The Internet can't get enough of the video of Trump's hair
Kylie Jenner announces birth of baby girl
2:31

Kylie Jenner announces birth of baby girl
TV host breaks royal protocol with Camilla
0:44

TV host breaks royal protocol with Camilla