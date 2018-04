Justin Bieber with a new tattoo isn’t exactly breaking news - it seems every week the 23 year old singer has a new tat. Fun fact for you, Justin has more than 60 tattoos! He’s serious about his ink guys - and each new tat has a special meaning. Luckily we don’t have to do any guessing for his latest leg tattoo and thank goodness cause we would have had a time trying decipher this one.