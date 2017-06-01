After graduating high school, 22-year-old Trevor Bernard committed his life and time to the United States Army. He might not have done any formal weight lifting or training prior to joining the military, but now his buff bod is getting attention. His recent shirtless photoshoot is going viral and well, let's face it the name "Army Bae" seems to make perfect sense. The veteran joins our RightThisMinute hosts via Skype to converse about his next steps as a professional, all-natural bodybuilder. And of course, the ladies want to know if he's single...