Re-live Susan Boyle's iconic Got Talent journey right from her first audition singing 'I Dreamed A Dream' to her guest celebrity spot on America's Got Talent. What's your favourite performance from Subo? Let us know in the comments below. Performance Links: First Audition - I Dreamed A Dream: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=deRF9oEbRso Semi-Final - Memory: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SncyQKe6CnQ Live Final - I Dreamed A Dream: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4BvBkTmDWBA AGT Guest Performance - Wild Horses: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DJIDr15duZk Got Talent Global brings together the very best in worldwide talent, creating a central hub for fans of the show to keep up to date with the other sensational performances from around the world. Subscribe to Got Talent Global: http://www.youtube.com/user/gottalentglobal Watch more Got Talent Global videos: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w-z5mbZ-yCI&list=PLF-BDTAHX0p5xf2caJw3l9oPmuHI0PJRA Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/go ...