The X Factor Auditions are coming to London on 6th May!
Think you've got what it takes to be the next Harry Styles, Perrie Edwards or James Arthur? Do you stand out in a crowd? Reckon you could be the next big thing? Then listen to Dermot, as The X Factor wants to see YOU! Auditions are coming to The O2, London, next Saturday, 6th May. For more info visit http://itv.com/xfactor SUBSCRIBE: http://bit.ly/TXFSub Facebook: http://bit.ly/TXFFB Twitter: http://bit.ly/TXFTwi Download The X Factor mobile app: http://bit.ly/TXFapp Watch full episodes on ITV Hub (UK ONLY): http://www.itv.com/hub/the-x-factor