Michael Fassbender, Danny McBride, Katherine Waterston, Billy Crudup, Demian Bichir, Nathaniel Dean, Tess Haubrich, Uli Latukefu and Benjamin Rigby are at the red carpet premiere for their new film "Alien Covenant". They are talking about the film, meeting fans and giving a behind the scenes look on what it was like to make a film with Directing legend Ridley Scott.