Kendall &amp; Kylie Jenner FIRE BACK at T-Shirt Lawsuit, Respond to Criticism

Last week Kendall and Kylie Jenner’s fashion line was sued over a new line of vintage t-shirts they rolled out! The collection was called Rap vs. Rock and the shirts had iconic pictures from bands and musicians on them with Kendall and Kylie’s faces plastered over them! They were selling for $125 a pop and it’s clear they were taking the works of artists and making it their own… that artist, Michael Miller, got pissed and sued the fashion moguls for using his images without his permission… now the Jenners are speaking out!

