Epic Fantasy Marriage Proposals

Eric must have a time machine. How else do you explain the fact that he had a painting of his engagement made before he was even engaged? Or we suppose he could have planned out what his fiance Molly and he would wear and then told the artist beforehand. But there's still a possibility of time travel, just saying. Then we have a tale as old as time. Well, a tale as old as a little earlier this week. Abby came home to find her family and friends all waiting for her with lit candles and the soundtrack of her favorite movie, The Beauty and the Beast, playing in the background. She found her man in the backyard in his royal beast attire and popped the question.