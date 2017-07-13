Faces And Hands Are Their Canvas

Artist Dain Yoon blends in perfectly with the background she has chosen. That's because she has meticulously painted her face to match The House of Manhae Han Yong-un behind her. Dain says anything, even in a very ordinary life, could be great inspirations with different perspectives. Her art has to be recorded digitally, so she has to constantly switch back and forth between mirror and cameras in order to evoke a successful level of illusion. Russell Powell, pangaeanstudios on Instagram, uses his hands to paint. Ok, wait, we should rephrase that. He paints murals on his hand and applies his hands to a canvas, creating unique portraits of iconic photos and using his own inspiration. He definitely has more artistic talent than we'll ever have! See more of his amazing works of art on his Facebook page.