The Family Who Bought A Zoo: Cute Baby Jaguar Arrives

Ecstatic zookeepers at Paradise Wildlife Park have successfully bred their two jaguars - welcoming female cub Keira. While filming with Paradise Wildlife Park, we went behind the scenes to meet the jaguars and even caught them during a mating session in their jaguar house. Proud parents Kumal and Kedera were first introduced 18 months ago and hit it off straight away. After several months of trying, the proud parents have now welcomed the tiny little female cub into the world. Videographer / director: Jack Stevens Producer: Hannah Stevens, Ruby Coote Editor: Jack Stevens