MTV is going into the archives and bringing back its most famous show TRL (Total Request Live). For All you young-ins out there, this was an extremely popular show when it aired from 1998 - 2008. The show was hosted by Carson Daily and featured all the famous musicians from N’ Sync, Snoop Dogg, Britney Spears and Eminem. What do you think, should MTV be mining it’s past to try to find a new audience or has the Internet killed TRL forever?