The 2017 MTV VMA’s are going to be so extra this year! The current lineup of performing artists is absolute fire and you know that it is only going to get better… but will The Weeknd bring up a surprise guest during his set? MTV just upped their game when it comes to a show stopping VMA LINEUP and we are hoping and praying the Weeknd and Selena Gomez make a debut onstage together! Do you think it could happen? Let us know in the comments below.