Once again, Rihanna has proven that she officially gives ZERO…. You know whats…. because according to Majer Lazer’s Diplo himself, she has no time for, well, Diplo. In a new interview with GQ Style, Diplo admitted that he’d been trying to get Rihanna to collab with him for a few years now, but revealed to the magazine that she’s reportedly turned him down with some slightly savage burns.