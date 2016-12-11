5 After Midnight are going home! | Finals | The X Factor UK 2016

Visit the official site: http://itv.com/xfactor

They made it this far… but now their X Factor journey is over! After getting the least votes from the public, 5 After Midnight are going home… meaning Saara and Matt are through to The X Factor Grand Final!

SUBSCRIBE: http://bit.ly/TXFSub

Facebook: http://bit.ly/TXFFB

Twitter: http://bit.ly/TXFTwi

Download The X Factor mobile app: http://bit.ly/TXFapp

Watch full episodes on ITV Hub (UK ONLY): http://www.itv.com/hub/the-x-factor