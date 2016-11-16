Bradley and Ottavio patch things up to form double act | Auditions Week 2 | The X Factor UK 2016

Visit the official site: http://itv.com/xfactor

Bradley and Ottavio (Bratavio) had a drama-filled audition: The pair fell out over un-cooked chicken, but managed to patch things up to perform for the judges, instantly scoring brownie points with Nicole Scherzinger - singing one of her biggest hits, Buttons.

SUBSCRIBE: http://bit.ly/TXFSub

Facebook: http://bit.ly/TXFFB

Twitter: http://bit.ly/TXFTwi

Download The X Factor mobile app: http://bit.ly/TXFapp

Watch full episodes on ITV Hub (UK ONLY): http://www.itv.com/hub/the-x-factor