Clavicle Fish Bowl Trend Challenges Creativity

Trends come and go but one thing that always remains is the memory of "I tried it!" One of our RightThisMinute fans, Mommy2TwoBoys caught wind of a "trend" circulating through Asia while watching our show. You might remember the strange clavicle fish bowl video we featured last week, in which host Nick Calderone challenged our viewers to use Goldfish crackers instead. Well, this creative thinker took two fish of the candy assortment and gave them water to "swim" in.