News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

&quot;Cash Me Outside&quot; Girl Danielle Bregoli Tells Taylor Swift to &quot;Suck My D**k&quot; with Fake Album Cover

Alright, unless you’ve been living under a rock the last 24 hours, you know that today has been officially dubbed Taylor Swift Day - the pop star dropped her first new single in 3 years, a complete DISS track to her celebrity haters called 'Look What You Made Me Do.' And one VERY unlikely person has weighed in. Danielle "Cash Me Outside" Bregoli isn't feeling Taylor’s new music. Do you agree, or should Danielle stay out of the beef? Let us know what you think of this in the comments below.

Latest

Doctor dances for sick boy in intensive care
0:41

Doctor dances for sick boy in intensive care
Extremely creepy 'ghost' moment caught on camera
0:59

Extremely creepy 'ghost' moment caught on camera
Two-year-old girl saves mum's life
0:24

Two-year-old girl saves mum's life
Captured Bandicoot Can't Wait to Get Out of Dodge
0:53

Captured Bandicoot Can't Wait to Get Out of Dodge
Meet the 'world's hottest weather girl' Lluvia Carrillo
0:20

Meet the 'world's hottest weather girl' Lluvia Carrillo
Bethenny Frankel plays rapid fire with Be
2:34

Bethenny Frankel plays rapid fire with Be
Meghan Markle looks FIERCE in old TV series
0:26

Meghan Markle looks FIERCE in old TV series
Blimp-like UFO filmed over Turkey
0:41

Blimp-like UFO filmed over Turkey

featured

Eerie footage shows 'ghost of Admiral Nelson’s wife'
0:18

Eerie footage shows 'ghost of Admiral Nelson’s wife'
Baby suffers 100 seizures a day
1:50

Baby suffers 100 seizures a day
Three-year-old Ed Sheeran super-fan has already built up a cash pile by busking
1:22

Three-year-old Ed Sheeran super-fan has already built up a cash pile by busking
Naked yoga instructor teaches positive body message
2:04

Naked yoga instructor teaches positive body message
'Sexist ghost' growls at woman
1:37

'Sexist ghost' growls at woman
The Internet can't get enough of the video of Trump's hair
0:57

The Internet can't get enough of the video of Trump's hair
Thousands of birds mysteriously gather at busy intersection
1:01

Thousands of birds mysteriously gather at busy intersection
Kylie Jenner announces birth of baby girl
2:31

Kylie Jenner announces birth of baby girl