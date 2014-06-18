Got Talent Rewind 2013: The best of Got Talent from around the world!

2013 was a massive year for Got Talent around the world airing in 34 territories worldwide! Take a look back at some of the winners, the highest viewed and most shared clips from Got Talent around the world. Remember to let us know your favourite in the comments section below! Got Talent Global brings together the very best in worldwide talent, creating a central hub for fans of the show to keep up to date with the other sensational performances from around the world. Watch the original, full length clips - Attraction: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a4Fv98jttYA Kenichi: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cn-NsWRtaSY Miroslav Sykora: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IAhaKvPVjZY Uncle Jed: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IzVm1YqZ6Ro Sung Bong Choi: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4nSJu6fSQRI Aaralyn & Izzy: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VhQK-6iI7cI Subscribe to Got Talent Global: http://www.youtube.com/user/gottalentglobal Watch more Got Talent Global videos: https://www.youtube.com ...