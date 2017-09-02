8 Cole Sprouse & KJ Apa Bromance Moments

While I'm totally team “Bughead” and with everyone else who is on their toes waiting for Lili and Cole to officially announce they're dating, nothing is more special than the amazing bromance between Riverdale co-stars Cole Sprouse and KJ Apa...aka Jughead and Archie! From super-cute interview moments to IG feeds filled with their bestie, these guys have the bromance of the century! So stick with me as I count down the 8 best bromance moments between these two heartthrobs right here on LISTED!