News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

&quot;Cash Me Outside&quot; Girl Danielle Bregoli BREAKS DOWN into Tears Over Dad's Speech at Court Hearing

This morning Danielle Bregoli was sentenced to 5 years probation or until she turns 19 years old, this according tot the Palm Beach Post! To everyone’s surprise in the courtroom it wasn’t this info that rocked Danielle emotionally, it was what her father had to say about her that caused Danielle to break down in tears! Can you believe What do you think of Danielle actually showing some emotion about her troubled ways? Let us know in the comments below!

Latest

Taylor Swift Gives FIRST Look At Tour Rehearsals & Shares BTS Photos
1:42

Taylor Swift Gives FIRST Look At Tour Rehearsals & Shares BTS Photos
Harry Styles Delivers EMOTIONAL Tribute To Bombing Victims At Manchester Show
1:32

Harry Styles Delivers EMOTIONAL Tribute To Bombing Victims At Manchester Show
Selena Gomez TERRIFIED Of Paparazzi & Admits They Scare Her
1:25

Selena Gomez TERRIFIED Of Paparazzi & Admits They Scare Her
Camila Cabello Gives INSPIRING Speech Before Performing New Songs
1:18

Camila Cabello Gives INSPIRING Speech Before Performing New Songs
Man ARRESTED For Scaling Wall & Trespassing on Taylor Swift's Property
1:08

Man ARRESTED For Scaling Wall & Trespassing on Taylor Swift's Property
Demi Lovato RESPONDS To Fan Who Accused Her Of BREAKING Sobriety
1:39

Demi Lovato RESPONDS To Fan Who Accused Her Of BREAKING Sobriety
Tristan Thompson Caught CHEATING on Pregnant Khloe Kardashian
3:07

Tristan Thompson Caught CHEATING on Pregnant Khloe Kardashian
The Kardashians UNFOLLOW Tristan Thompson On Instagram After Cheating Allegation
2:00

The Kardashians UNFOLLOW Tristan Thompson On Instagram After Cheating Allegation

featured

Eerie footage shows 'ghost of Admiral Nelson’s wife'
0:18

Eerie footage shows 'ghost of Admiral Nelson’s wife'
Baby suffers 100 seizures a day
1:50

Baby suffers 100 seizures a day
Three-year-old Ed Sheeran super-fan has already built up a cash pile by busking
1:22

Three-year-old Ed Sheeran super-fan has already built up a cash pile by busking
Naked yoga instructor teaches positive body message
2:04

Naked yoga instructor teaches positive body message
'Sexist ghost' growls at woman
1:37

'Sexist ghost' growls at woman
The Internet can't get enough of the video of Trump's hair
0:57

The Internet can't get enough of the video of Trump's hair
Thousands of birds mysteriously gather at busy intersection
1:01

Thousands of birds mysteriously gather at busy intersection
Kylie Jenner announces birth of baby girl
2:31

Kylie Jenner announces birth of baby girl