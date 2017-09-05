College Football Team's Biggest Fan Meets His Heroes

If you were someone's biggest fan, who might that someone be? For 35-year-old Canaan Sandy, his role models are the Arkansas Razorbacks football team. Because he is so passionate, he was inducted into the ESPN Fan and Ark 4-H Hall of Fame, a couple of honors long in the making. Canaan went to his first Razorbacks game at just two months old, three weeks before having open heart surgery. Canaan owes his youthful spirit to his Down syndrome and the team recognizes his enthusiasm with a hug.