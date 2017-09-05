Planning a wedding is a great journey to embark upon but Mickey and Purple's ceremony takes the cake. The slackline enthusiasts conjured up the idea individually but when Purple brought it up, Mickey agreed. From there, the idea took them to the Fruit Bowl just outside of Canyonlands, Utah. After preparing for three days and rigging the highline, Mickey, Purple and their officiant Tim slacklined to the space net above the canyon floor. Many of their friends and family watched from the rim and cheered for the happy couple as they descended 200 feet on a rope swing after saying "I do." Mickey and Purple join our RightThisMinute hosts via Skype to share their passion for slacklining and the excitement of having a one-of-a-kind wedding. Congratulations to the Wilsons! This is one heck of a memory, treasure it always.