Family Helps Mom And Dad Dance Again

Anyone who's had a family member diagnosed with Alzheimer's understands what a heartbreaking and devastating situation it can be for everyone. Leo Balderaz was diagnosed with the disease a year ago and since then, he has lost a lot of himself. One of the things he loved to do was dance with his wife Toni, but his condition took away his ability to move on his own. On Toni's 80th birthday, the family decided to surprise her. They helped Leo up on his feet, put on their favorite song "Eres Mi Primer Amor" by La Fiebre, and helped him dance with his wife again. Despite all they've been through, Leo and Toni's love for each other still shines through.