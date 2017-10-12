News

Forget The Sweets, Mummify Meatballs Instead!

Halloween is a time for scary decor and bowls full of candy. What if we told you to do away with the sweets this year? You'd call us crazy but first, you've got to try these meatballs. Our clever kitchen gal, Jessica Hord is wrapped up over these tasty meatballs. You need to add these to your menu this spooky season. You'll Need: — 1 roll of canned pizza dough (Jessica used Pillsbury Classic Pizza Crust)   — Wooden skewer    — 18 cooked meatballs (Jessica used frozen and defrosted store-bought meatballs)   — Mozzarella cheese   — Black olives   — 3 tbsp melted butter   — Spaghetti sauce      Instructions:   1. Preheat oven to 350ºF.   2. Leaving pizza dough rolled up, cut into 1/4-inch strips.   3. Thread 3 meatballs onto the skewer. Leaving a space for the eyes, wrap meatballs using the strips of dough.   4. Line a cookie sheet with oven-safe parchment paper and gently remove the mummy from the skewer onto the paper.   5. Bake for 15-20 minutes or until browned.    6. While mummies are baking, cut slices of cheese for eyes.   7. Use a spoon to cut eye shapes from slices of cheese.   8. Cut olives in half and lay flat.    9. Using a straw, cut small circles from the olives for the inner part of your eye.    10. Using the same straw, cut a hole from eye-shaped cheese.   11. Put tiny olive circle into the hole in the eye-shaped cheese.   12. Once mummies are browned, remove from the oven and brush with melted butter.    13. Place eyeballs on mummies. (If they won't stay, try tucking them under wrapping or applying a little spaghetti sauce.)    14. Serve with warm spaghetti sauce. You're done!   Inspired by: Spend with Pennies

