Gwenyth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie open up about Harvey Weinstein

Harvey Weinstein's list of accusers has been growing since word of his industry sexual abuse. Now, Gwenyth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie are speaking out about their encounters with the former movie mogul. A 22-year-old Paltrow had just been cast in the film 'Emma' and was invited to Weinstein's hotel, where he requested they go to the bedroom for massages. “I was a kid, I was signed up, I was petrified." Paltrow told Times' Jodi Kantor Jolie went on the record, saying I had a bad experience with Harvey Weinstein in my youth, and as a result, chose never to work with him again and warn others when they did. Jolie told the Times via email This behavior towards women in any field, any country is unacceptable.

