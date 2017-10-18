McKayla Maroney is the latest to come forward as a sexual assault survivor

On Wednesday morning, Olympic gold-medalist McKayla Maroney became the latest celebrity to come forward as a survivor of sexual assault. "I had a dream to go to the Olympics, and the things that I had to endure to get there, were unnecessary, and disgusting." Maroney recounts a particular instence when she was 15 and USA gymnastics Dr. Larry Nassar had given her a sleeping pill for a flight. "...the next thing I know, I was all alon with him in his hotel room getting a 'treatment.' I thought I was going to die that night." Our silence has given the wrong people power for too long, and it's time to take our power back.