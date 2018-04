Funny footage has emerged from Irvine, California, of a dad attempting to teach his toddler son how to ride a bike.

The video, shot on October 19, shows the father instructing his son, Ben, to ride in between a set of cones.

However, things don't quite go according to plan.

Writes Ben's dad: "His interpretation of the instructions did not match my intent. The result was quite entertaining and had our family in laughter."