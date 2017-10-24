Justin Bieber Reveals HUGE New Torso Tattoo & Fans Are NOT Happy

Justin Bieber shows off a massive new torso tattoo that you won’t be able to unsee. And Beliebers are NOT here for the new ink. Just when we were wondering “where’s Justin been lately?” he showed up in a big way. And by big way we mean with some huge new ink. On Saturday Justin posted a bathroom mirror selfie debuting a massive new tattoo on his lower ab region. Yeah, we can’t really tell what’s going on with the tattoo in this photo either- luckily Justin posted a follow up video. And you won’t be able to UNSEE it. The tattoo incorporated Justin’s bald eagle tattoo and added religious imagery including another bird, gothic archways, angels, a skeleton, gargoyles and SO MUCH more. Fans will notice Justin seemingly covered up his “SON OF GOD” tattoo. Famed tattoo artist Bang Bang posted a photo of Justin in his backyard on Instagram and revealed QUOTE, “@justinbieber Thank you for the trust. 26 hours over 3 consecutive days is the most I've ever tattooed anyone in my 13 year career. You're tough as nails man!” Bang Bang told E! News the meaning behind the new artwork was the struggle between light and dark: “We added two angels, one on each side. Below each one, they’re dominating the evil...There needs to be a balance...Below each of the angels, there is a demon that needs to be defeated. The skeleton on one side and the serpent on the other.” Looks like we know what Justin’s been doing with his time off. But fans aren’t super into the new ink. One fan wrote on Twitter, “Justin biebers new tattoos oh my god idk what they mean to him but it looks AWFUL”. Another fan made a Taylor Swift joke writing, “-i'm sorry, the old Justin can't come to the phone right now -why? -oh, 'cause she's dead!”. But we wanna hear YOUR thoughts! Tell us below what you think of the new tattoos? As always I’m your host Emile Ennis Jr, I’ll see you guys next time