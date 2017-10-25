News

Kardashians Sign On For FIVE More Seasons Of KUWTK

Get ready to continue keeping up with the Kardashians for many more years to come because the famous family just signed a deal for 5 more seasons. That takes the Kardashians into 2019 ladies and gents. TMZ has reported that the queens of reality tv aka the Kardashians have re-signed with E! Network once again for 5 more seasons and are pocketing, get this, $30 million a season. Multiply that by 5 and we’re talking $150 million smackaroos. And lucky for the Kardashians/ Jenners, the pricey contract is a package deal. E! will be paying for all services requested by the family plus this new deal is a raise from their 2015 contract in which they got 20 million a cycle. As for how they will be splitting the money, sources told TMZ that the deal is structured so that the family decides how to split the cash amongst themselves. That is one family meeting I would pay money to be a fly on the wall for. The five cycle deal takes Keeping Up With the Kardashians all the way until 2019 and then who knows what will happen! Maybe five more seasons. Perhaps some baby spin-offs and then with 2020 right around the corner, Kanye did say he wants to run for office so imagine the tv special possibilities with that. One person tweeted – “what the world needs is a keeping up with the kardashians spinoff reality show starring kanye & scott disick.” You never know. I do know that whatever happens I will be waiting thoroughly entertained with popcorn to witness it all, but of course I want to know what you guys think about the Kardashians’ new deal so let me know in the comment section below and be sure to subscribe if you haven’t done so already. Thanks for watching Clevver News, I’m your host Drew Dorsey and I’ll see you next time.

