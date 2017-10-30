Is Kylie Jenner's Net Worth Of 50 Million Dollars The Reason Why Travis Scott Is With Her?

here is no denying that Travis Scott is successful in his own right. He was originally discovered back in 2012 and signed as an artist with Epic Records and a producer for Good Music. It is important to point out that the founder of GOOD music is…Kylie’s brother in law Kanye West. Regardless…The man has two studio albums…two mixtapes…two headlining tours…and a grammy nomination so he’s definitely doing well…however…according to Life and Style we now know his net worth looks a little thin compared to the future mother of his child.